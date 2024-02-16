Greenpro Capital Corp [GRNQ] gain 38.98% so far this year. What now?

Greenpro Capital Corp [NASDAQ: GRNQ] gained 19.70% or 0.27 points to close at $1.64 with a heavy trading volume of 3559269 shares. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 9:45 AM that Greenpro Launches Trust Travel Card to Serve the Business Community Throughout the Asia Pacific Region.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) has partnered with a leading digital payments provider to officially launch the Trust-linked, numberless credit card for the business community.

Greenpro Trust Travel Card will be rolled out to all its existing and potential clients through the Asia Pacific region, providing strong privacy with enhanced card security controls. With this card acting as a complementary payment channel to the Trust account, beneficiaries will be able to make payments globally to all VISA-accepting merchants. The card also permits beneficiaries to withdraw cash at automated teller machines (ATMs) and perform online and offline payments internationally.

The daily chart for GRNQ points out that the company has recorded 37.82% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 37.91K shares, GRNQ reached to a volume of 3559269 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Greenpro Capital Corp [GRNQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRNQ shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRNQ stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Greenpro Capital Corp is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRNQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

Trading performance analysis for GRNQ stock

Greenpro Capital Corp [GRNQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 42.61. With this latest performance, GRNQ shares gained by 42.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRNQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.59 for Greenpro Capital Corp [GRNQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1378, while it was recorded at 1.2740 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3269 for the last 200 days.

Greenpro Capital Corp [GRNQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Greenpro Capital Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.75 and a Current Ratio set at 1.75.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Greenpro Capital Corp [GRNQ]

The top three institutional holders of GRNQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GRNQ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GRNQ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.