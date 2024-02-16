FOXO Technologies Inc [FOXO] gain 13.11% so far this year. What now?

FOXO Technologies Inc [AMEX: FOXO] jumped around 0.03 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.36 at the close of the session, up 10.48%. The company report on February 14, 2024 at 9:32 AM that FOXO Technologies Announces Non-Binding Agreement for Potentially Transformative Merger with M2i Global.

Proposed Combination to Focus on Securing Our Nation’s Supply to Critical Materials and Resources.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, FOXO reached a trading volume of 3279743 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about FOXO Technologies Inc [FOXO]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for FOXO Technologies Inc is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for FOXO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21.

How has FOXO stock performed recently?

FOXO Technologies Inc [FOXO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.35. With this latest performance, FOXO shares gained by 33.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOXO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.68 for FOXO Technologies Inc [FOXO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3056, while it was recorded at 0.3538 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4916 for the last 200 days.

FOXO Technologies Inc [FOXO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

FOXO Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.19.

Insider trade positions for FOXO Technologies Inc [FOXO]

The top three institutional holders of FOXO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FOXO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FOXO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.