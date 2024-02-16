For Rollins, Inc. [ROL], Analyst sees a rise to $49. What next?

Rollins, Inc. [NYSE: ROL] plunged by -$2.53 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $41.72.

Rollins, Inc. stock has also loss -4.60% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ROL stock has inclined by 5.67% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 0.82% and lost -4.47% year-on date.

The market cap for ROL stock reached $20.19 billion, with 492.45 million shares outstanding and 278.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, ROL reached a trading volume of 5219563 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rollins, Inc. [ROL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROL shares is $46.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Rollins, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 02, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rollins, Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROL in the course of the last twelve months was 40.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.65.

ROL stock trade performance evaluation

Rollins, Inc. [ROL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.60. With this latest performance, ROL shares dropped by -3.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.09 for Rollins, Inc. [ROL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.12, while it was recorded at 43.37 for the last single week of trading, and 40.60 for the last 200 days.

Rollins, Inc. [ROL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Rollins, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.65 and a Current Ratio set at 0.71.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Rollins, Inc. [ROL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rollins, Inc. go to 14.70%.

Rollins, Inc. [ROL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ROL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ROL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ROL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.