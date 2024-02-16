Fate Therapeutics Inc [FATE] Stock trading around $7.08 per share: What’s Next?

Fate Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: FATE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.09% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 15.88%. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Fate Therapeutics to Webcast Conference Call Reporting Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results.

In order to participate in the conference call, please register using the conference link here. The live webcast can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.fatetherapeutics.com. The archived webcast will be available on the Company’s website beginning approximately two hours after the event.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Over the last 12 months, FATE stock rose by 12.03%. The one-year Fate Therapeutics Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -10.11. The average equity rating for FATE stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $698.09 million, with 97.29 million shares outstanding and 92.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.47M shares, FATE stock reached a trading volume of 2906141 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Fate Therapeutics Inc [FATE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FATE shares is $6.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FATE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Fate Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fate Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for FATE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.55.

FATE Stock Performance Analysis:

Fate Therapeutics Inc [FATE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.88. With this latest performance, FATE shares gained by 60.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 153.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FATE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.44 for Fate Therapeutics Inc [FATE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.39, while it was recorded at 6.62 for the last single week of trading, and 3.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fate Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Fate Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.81 and a Current Ratio set at 8.81.

FATE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fate Therapeutics Inc posted -0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.86/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 32.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FATE.

Fate Therapeutics Inc [FATE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FATE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FATE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FATE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.