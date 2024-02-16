Digital World Acquisition Corp [DWAC] Stock trading around $50.56 per share: What’s Next?

Digital World Acquisition Corp [NASDAQ: DWAC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 16.10% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.08%.

Over the last 12 months, DWAC stock rose by 237.07%.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.88 billion, with 30.02 million shares outstanding and 28.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.66M shares, DWAC stock reached a trading volume of 7253123 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Digital World Acquisition Corp [DWAC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital World Acquisition Corp is set at 5.26 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

DWAC Stock Performance Analysis:

Digital World Acquisition Corp [DWAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.08. With this latest performance, DWAC shares gained by 119.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 196.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 237.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DWAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.70 for Digital World Acquisition Corp [DWAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.74, while it was recorded at 45.56 for the last single week of trading, and 18.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Digital World Acquisition Corp Fundamentals:

Digital World Acquisition Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.06 and a Current Ratio set at 0.06.

Digital World Acquisition Corp [DWAC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DWAC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DWAC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DWAC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.