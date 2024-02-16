Digital Realty Trust Inc [DLR] Revenue clocked in at $5.34 billion, up 10.43% YTD: What’s Next?

Digital Realty Trust Inc [NYSE: DLR] price surged by 4.49 percent to reach at $6.38. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Digital Realty Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results.

Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions, announced today financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023. All per share results are presented on a fully diluted basis.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

The one-year DLR stock forecast points to a potential downside of -7.84. The average equity rating for DLR stock is currently 2.26, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Digital Realty Trust Inc [DLR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLR shares is $137.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.26. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Digital Realty Trust Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Realty Trust Inc is set at 3.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.51.

DLR Stock Performance Analysis:

Digital Realty Trust Inc [DLR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.05. With this latest performance, DLR shares gained by 9.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.87 for Digital Realty Trust Inc [DLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 138.12, while it was recorded at 144.80 for the last single week of trading, and 122.94 for the last 200 days.

DLR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Digital Realty Trust Inc posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -107.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Digital Realty Trust Inc go to -7.84%.

Digital Realty Trust Inc [DLR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DLR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DLR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DLR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.