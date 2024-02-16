CURO Group Holdings Corp [CURO] moved up 26.26: Why It’s Important

CURO Group Holdings Corp [NYSE: CURO] closed the trading session at $0.25. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 6:00 AM that CURO Group Holdings Corp. Announces Expiration and Results of Consent Solicitation for its 7.500% Senior 1.5 Lien Secured Notes Due 2028.

Holders Consent to Proposed Waiver and Amendment.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) (“CURO” or the “Company”), an omni-channel consumer finance company serving consumers in the U.S. and Canada, today announced the expiration and results of its previously announced consent solicitation (the “Consent Solicitation”) from all registered holders (individually, a “Holder,” and collectively, the “Holders”) of the Company’s outstanding 7.500% Senior 1.5 Lien Secured Notes due 2028 (the “Notes”), issued pursuant to the Indenture, dated as of May 15, 2023 (the “Indenture”), among the Company, the guarantors party thereto (the “Guarantors”) and U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association, as trustee and collateral agent (the “Trustee”).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -68.75 percent and weekly performance of -26.47 percent. The stock has been moved at -78.07 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -65.94 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -68.35 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 179.14K shares, CURO reached to a volume of 24948814 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CURO Group Holdings Corp [CURO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CURO shares is $0.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CURO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for CURO Group Holdings Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CURO Group Holdings Corp is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for CURO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.01.

CURO stock trade performance evaluation

CURO Group Holdings Corp [CURO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.47. With this latest performance, CURO shares dropped by -65.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CURO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.61 for CURO Group Holdings Corp [CURO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7151, while it was recorded at 0.2204 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0924 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CURO Group Holdings Corp [CURO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CURO Group Holdings Corp posted -1.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.79/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -69.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CURO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CURO Group Holdings Corp go to 30.68%.

CURO Group Holdings Corp [CURO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CURO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CURO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CURO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.