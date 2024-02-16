Craig Hallum slashes price target on ST Microelectronics [STM] – find out why.

ST Microelectronics [NYSE: STM] jumped around 0.32 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $45.31 at the close of the session, up 0.71%. The company report on February 12, 2024 at 1:15 PM that STMicroelectronics and Mobile Physics join forces to create EnviroMeter for accurate air-quality monitoring on smartphones.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.32M shares, STM reached a trading volume of 3092043 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ST Microelectronics [STM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STM shares is $54.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STM stock is a recommendation set at 1.96. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for ST Microelectronics shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ST Microelectronics is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for STM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for STM in the course of the last twelve months was 24.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.44.

How has STM stock performed recently?

ST Microelectronics [STM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.31. With this latest performance, STM shares gained by 6.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.85 for ST Microelectronics [STM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.49, while it was recorded at 45.33 for the last single week of trading, and 45.84 for the last 200 days.

ST Microelectronics [STM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

ST Microelectronics’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.44 and a Current Ratio set at 3.17.

Earnings analysis for ST Microelectronics [STM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ST Microelectronics posted 1.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.99/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ST Microelectronics go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for ST Microelectronics [STM]

The top three institutional holders of STM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in STM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in STM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.