CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS] stock Resumed by Citigroup analyst, price target now $13

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: CCCS] gained 2.48% or 0.28 points to close at $11.59 with a heavy trading volume of 3809107 shares. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 4:05 PM that CCC Intelligent Solutions Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Call.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCC) (NASDAQ: CCCS), a leading cloud platform powering the P&C insurance economy, announced today it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023, ended December 31, 2023, after the U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

In conjunction with this announcement, CCC will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time), to discuss the Company’s financial results and business outlook. A live webcast of the call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at https://ir.cccis.com, and a replay will be archived on the website as well.

The daily chart for CCCS points out that the company has recorded 6.43% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, CCCS reached to a volume of 3809107 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCCS shares is $13.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCCS stock is a recommendation set at 1.47. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCCS in the course of the last twelve months was 36.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.02.

Trading performance analysis for CCCS stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.39. With this latest performance, CCCS shares gained by 6.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.91 for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.18, while it was recorded at 11.29 for the last single week of trading, and 11.06 for the last 200 days.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.02 and a Current Ratio set at 4.02.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCCS.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS]

The top three institutional holders of CCCS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CCCS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CCCS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.