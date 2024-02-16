Cantor Fitzgerald slashes price target on BigBear.ai Holdings Inc [BBAI] – find out why.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc [NYSE: BBAI] jumped around 0.34 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $2.25 at the close of the session, up 17.80%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.41M shares, BBAI reached a trading volume of 13411748 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BigBear.ai Holdings Inc [BBAI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBAI shares is $3.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBAI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.29.

How has BBAI stock performed recently?

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc [BBAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.81. With this latest performance, BBAI shares gained by 26.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.77 for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc [BBAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8500, while it was recorded at 1.9500 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8500 for the last 200 days.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc [BBAI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.15 and a Current Ratio set at 1.15.

Insider trade positions for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc [BBAI]

