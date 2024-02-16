Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co [BTDR] Is Currently -14.40 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co [NASDAQ: BTDR] traded at a low on Thursday, posting a -14.40 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $7.49. The company report on February 9, 2024 at 9:30 AM that New to The Street Announces Six Corporate Interviews, Televised Episodes 554 and 555 Air as Sponsored Programming on Bloomberg TV and The FOX Business Network; Broadcastings Begin on Saturday, February 10, 2024, at 6:30 PM ET.

New to The Street Announces Six Corporate Interviews, Televised Episodes 554 and 555 Air as Sponsored Programming on Bloomberg TV and The FOX Business Network.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3562351 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co stands at 16.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.18%.

The market cap for BTDR stock reached $833.11 million, with 62.89 million shares outstanding and 22.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.72M shares, BTDR reached a trading volume of 3562351 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co [BTDR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTDR shares is $15.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTDR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.30.

How has BTDR stock performed recently?

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co [BTDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.21. With this latest performance, BTDR shares gained by 14.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.62 for Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co [BTDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.77, while it was recorded at 8.25 for the last single week of trading, and 8.21 for the last 200 days.

Insider trade positions for Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co [BTDR]

The top three institutional holders of BTDR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BTDR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BTDR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.