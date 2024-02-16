Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc [AUPH] Is Currently -24.47 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: AUPH] loss -24.47% or -1.95 points to close at $6.02 with a heavy trading volume of 19606622 shares. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 6:00 AM that Aurinia Discloses 2023 Year-End Financial and Operational Results, Announces Corporate Actions Focused on Enhancing Shareholder Value.

Total net revenue was $45.1 million and $175.5 million, and net product revenue was $42.3 million and $158.5 million, for the fourth quarter and full year 2023, respectively.

$350.7 million of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments as of December 31, 2023.

The daily chart for AUPH points out that the company has recorded -38.19% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, AUPH reached to a volume of 19606622 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc [AUPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUPH shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUPH stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.35.

Trading performance analysis for AUPH stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc [AUPH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.89. With this latest performance, AUPH shares dropped by -23.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.98 for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc [AUPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.38, while it was recorded at 7.68 for the last single week of trading, and 9.10 for the last 200 days.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc [AUPH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.33 and a Current Ratio set at 5.77.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc [AUPH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AUPH.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc [AUPH]

