Auddia Inc [AUUD] is -10.00% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Auddia Inc [NASDAQ: AUUD] price surged by 17.80 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on December 13, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Auddia Inc. Appoints John Mahoney as Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Mahoney brings over twenty years of finance and operational experience in the services industry spanning both publicly traded and privately held companies. His Auddia appointment follows roles with Quality Biomedical, Inc., a private equity backed and leading service provider in the home medical equipment industry, where he served as CFO. While at Quality Biomedical, Mr. Mahoney spent time raising funds, scaling the business through a national expansion and driving financial discipline and efficiencies across the organization. Prior to Quality Biomedical, Mr. Mahoney served as Principal and Chief Financial Officer, at CFO Leadership Services, LLC, a fractional CFO consulting firm. Prior to CFO Leadership Services, he spent nearly a decade at First Data Corporation in various leadership roles in the finance organization, including supporting investor relations, audit, SEC reporting and SOX compliance.

The one-year AUUD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 78.0. The average equity rating for AUUD stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Auddia Inc [AUUD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUUD shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUUD stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Auddia Inc is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

AUUD Stock Performance Analysis:

Auddia Inc [AUUD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.17. With this latest performance, AUUD shares dropped by -2.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUUD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.15 for Auddia Inc [AUUD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2481, while it was recorded at 0.2031 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3326 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Auddia Inc Fundamentals:

Auddia Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.62 and a Current Ratio set at 0.62.

AUUD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Auddia Inc posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 68.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AUUD.

Auddia Inc [AUUD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AUUD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AUUD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AUUD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.