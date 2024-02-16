Applied Therapeutics Inc [APLT] moved up 39.93: Why It’s Important

Applied Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: APLT] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 39.93 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.75. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Applied Therapeutics Announces Positive Results from 12-month Interim Analysis of Govorestat (AT-007) in the Ongoing INSPIRE Phase 3 Trial in Sorbitol Dehydrogenase (SORD) Deficiency.

Interim primary endpoint met; Statistically significant correlation of sorbitol with the CMT-FOM clinical outcome composite (p=0.05).

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Sustained, statistically significant reduction in sorbitol in govorestat-treated patients vs. placebo (p<0.001). The results of the trading session contributed to over 9067797 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Applied Therapeutics Inc stands at 12.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.38%. The market cap for APLT stock reached $289.61 million, with 77.23 million shares outstanding and 54.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, APLT reached a trading volume of 9067797 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Applied Therapeutics Inc [APLT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APLT shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APLT stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Applied Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for APLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.17.

How has APLT stock performed recently?

Applied Therapeutics Inc [APLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.38. With this latest performance, APLT shares gained by 53.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 192.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 278.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.40 for Applied Therapeutics Inc [APLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.88, while it was recorded at 2.95 for the last single week of trading, and 2.06 for the last 200 days.

Applied Therapeutics Inc [APLT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Applied Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Applied Therapeutics Inc [APLT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Applied Therapeutics Inc posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 65.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APLT.

Insider trade positions for Applied Therapeutics Inc [APLT]

The top three institutional holders of APLT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in APLT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in APLT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.