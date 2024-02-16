Amicus Therapeutics Inc [FOLD] Revenue clocked in at $372.37 million, down -1.34% YTD: What’s Next?

Amicus Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: FOLD] price surged by 6.22 percent to reach at $0.82. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Amicus Therapeutics to Announce Full Year 2023 Financial Results on February 28, 2024.

Participants and investors interested in accessing the call by phone will need to register using the online registration form. After registering, all phone participants will receive a dial-in number along with a personal PIN to access the event. A live audio webcast and related presentation materials can also be accessed via the Investors section of the Amicus Therapeutics corporate website at ir.amicusrx.com. Web participants are encouraged to register on the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

The one-year FOLD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.43. The average equity rating for FOLD stock is currently 1.55, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Amicus Therapeutics Inc [FOLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FOLD shares is $19.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FOLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Amicus Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amicus Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for FOLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 30.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96.

FOLD Stock Performance Analysis:

Amicus Therapeutics Inc [FOLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.03. With this latest performance, FOLD shares gained by 9.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.12 for Amicus Therapeutics Inc [FOLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.91, while it was recorded at 13.46 for the last single week of trading, and 12.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amicus Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Amicus Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.73.

FOLD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amicus Therapeutics Inc posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -46.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FOLD.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc [FOLD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FOLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FOLD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FOLD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.