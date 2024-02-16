American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] Stock trading around $22.46 per share: What’s Next?

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE: AEO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.99% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.89%. The company report on February 14, 2024 at 8:30 AM that AEO Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2023 Results and Present Long-term Strategy and Financial Plan on March 7th.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) will report its fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2023 results and unveil its new long-term strategy on Thursday, March 7th, 2024.

The company will issue press releases in the morning. This will be followed by a webcast discussion of its financial results and long-term strategy and financial plan at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time. The event will feature a presentation and a question-and-answer session with members of the company’s leadership team, and is expected to conclude at approximately 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Over the last 12 months, AEO stock rose by 40.11%. The one-year American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.79. The average equity rating for AEO stock is currently 2.92, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.44 billion, with 195.06 million shares outstanding and 181.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.01M shares, AEO stock reached a trading volume of 3241493 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEO shares is $21.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEO stock is a recommendation set at 2.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEO in the course of the last twelve months was 7.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

AEO Stock Performance Analysis:

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.89. With this latest performance, AEO shares gained by 8.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.24 for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.79, while it was recorded at 22.34 for the last single week of trading, and 16.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Eagle Outfitters Inc. Fundamentals:

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.63.

AEO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 23.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. go to 17.70%.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] Institutonal Ownership Details

