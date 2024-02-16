Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc [ALNY] is -22.98% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: ALNY] slipped around -16.72 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $147.43 at the close of the session, down -10.19%. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Period Activity.

− Achieved Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Global Net Product Revenues of $346 Million and $1,241 Million, Respectively, Representing 39% Annual Growth Compared to 2022 –.

− Company Announces Updated Statistical Analysis Plan and Timing for HELIOS-B Phase 3 Study of Vutrisiran –.

Compared to the average trading volume of 619.26K shares, ALNY reached a trading volume of 5426950 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc [ALNY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALNY shares is $221.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALNY stock is a recommendation set at 1.79. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on Feb-16-24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 6.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALNY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.73.

How has ALNY stock performed recently?

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc [ALNY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.02. With this latest performance, ALNY shares dropped by -21.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALNY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.53 for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc [ALNY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 181.62, while it was recorded at 162.59 for the last single week of trading, and 183.92 for the last 200 days.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc [ALNY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.04 and a Current Ratio set at 3.14.

Earnings analysis for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc [ALNY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc posted -1.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.87/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALNY.

Insider trade positions for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc [ALNY]

