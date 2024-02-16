Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc [ACAD] Stock trading around $25.18 per share: What’s Next?

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: ACAD] loss -1.49% or -0.38 points to close at $25.18 with a heavy trading volume of 3529662 shares. The company report on February 13, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Acadia Pharmaceuticals to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on February 27, 2024.

Company to host conference call and webcast on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. Acadia’s management team will also host a conference call and webcast on February 27, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results and operations.

The daily chart for ACAD points out that the company has recorded -13.91% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, ACAD reached to a volume of 3529662 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc [ACAD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACAD shares is $34.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACAD stock is a recommendation set at 1.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACAD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.11.

Trading performance analysis for ACAD stock

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc [ACAD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.95. With this latest performance, ACAD shares dropped by -10.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACAD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.10 for Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc [ACAD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.37, while it was recorded at 25.88 for the last single week of trading, and 25.43 for the last 200 days.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc [ACAD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.28 and a Current Ratio set at 2.38.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc [ACAD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc posted -0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACAD.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc [ACAD]

