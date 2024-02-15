why Weyerhaeuser Co. [WY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $37.75

Weyerhaeuser Co. [NYSE: WY] closed the trading session at $33.03. The company report on February 13, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Weyerhaeuser Announces Partnership to Support Workforce Development.

National partnership with Be Pro Be Proud will teach students about career opportunities in the forest products industry.

Weyerhaeuser Company today announced a national partnership with Be Pro Be Proud, an initiative led by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce and the Associated Industries of Arkansas (ASCC/AIA) to raise awareness among middle- and high-school students for career paths in the skilled workforce, including opportunities in forestry and the forest products industry.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.00 percent and weekly performance of 0.52 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.92 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.12 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.73 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.76M shares, WY reached to a volume of 3481990 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Weyerhaeuser Co. [WY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WY shares is $37.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Weyerhaeuser Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weyerhaeuser Co. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for WY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for WY in the course of the last twelve months was 24.45.

WY stock trade performance evaluation

Weyerhaeuser Co. [WY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.52. With this latest performance, WY shares dropped by -0.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.16 for Weyerhaeuser Co. [WY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.16, while it was recorded at 33.14 for the last single week of trading, and 31.76 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Weyerhaeuser Co. [WY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Weyerhaeuser Co. posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 90.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weyerhaeuser Co. go to 5.00%.

Weyerhaeuser Co. [WY]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of WY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in WY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in WY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.