why Qurate Retail Inc [QRTEA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $0.95

Qurate Retail Inc [NASDAQ: QRTEA] jumped around 0.07 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.94 at the close of the session, up 7.97%. The company report on February 13, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Qurate Retail, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on 8.0% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (Nasdaq: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) today announced that an authorized committee of its Board of Directors declared the regular quarterly cash dividend payable to holders of its 8.0% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Preferred Stock”). The per share amount of the quarterly cash dividend will be $2.00, payable in cash on March 15, 2024 to stockholders of record of the Preferred Stock at the close of business on February 29, 2024.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.60M shares, QRTEA reached a trading volume of 4560160 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Qurate Retail Inc [QRTEA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QRTEA shares is $0.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QRTEA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Qurate Retail Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qurate Retail Inc is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for QRTEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for QRTEA in the course of the last twelve months was 0.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.92.

How has QRTEA stock performed recently?

Qurate Retail Inc [QRTEA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.94. With this latest performance, QRTEA shares gained by 11.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QRTEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.02 for Qurate Retail Inc [QRTEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8751, while it was recorded at 0.8719 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8160 for the last 200 days.

Qurate Retail Inc [QRTEA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Qurate Retail Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.92 and a Current Ratio set at 1.42.

Earnings analysis for Qurate Retail Inc [QRTEA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Qurate Retail Inc posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -129.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QRTEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qurate Retail Inc go to -11.60%.

Insider trade positions for Qurate Retail Inc [QRTEA]

The top three institutional holders of QRTEA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in QRTEA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in QRTEA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.