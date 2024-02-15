why Moderna Inc [MRNA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $129.39

Moderna Inc [NASDAQ: MRNA] jumped around 0.58 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $85.95 at the close of the session, up 0.68%. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 9:14 AM that Moderna Chief Executive Officer Stéphane Bancel Elected to National Academy of Engineering.

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) today announced that Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer, has been elected to the National Academy of Engineering (NAE), broadly known as one of the highest acknowledgments of achievement in the field, in recognition of distinguished contributions to engineering and the “development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products, including the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Stéphane Bancel has served as Moderna’s Chief Executive Officer since October 2011 and as a member of Moderna’s board of directors since March 2011. In the 13 years since he joined Moderna, Mr. Bancel has led the company from startup to global commercial enterprise. Today, the Company has 45 mRNA therapeutic and vaccine programs in its pipeline, nine of which are in late-stage development, and is known for developing one of the first and most effective COVID-19 vaccines.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.72M shares, MRNA reached a trading volume of 3569078 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Moderna Inc [MRNA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRNA shares is $129.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.24. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Moderna Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 02, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Moderna Inc is set at 4.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.86.

How has MRNA stock performed recently?

Moderna Inc [MRNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.44. With this latest performance, MRNA shares dropped by -15.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.49 for Moderna Inc [MRNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.82, while it was recorded at 88.28 for the last single week of trading, and 104.70 for the last 200 days.

Moderna Inc [MRNA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Moderna Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.35 and a Current Ratio set at 2.46.

Earnings analysis for Moderna Inc [MRNA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Moderna Inc posted 3.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 4.68/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -22.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRNA.

Insider trade positions for Moderna Inc [MRNA]

