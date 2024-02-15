why Innoviz Technologies Ltd [INVZ] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $7.30

Innoviz Technologies Ltd [NASDAQ: INVZ] gained 5.06% or 0.08 points to close at $1.66 with a heavy trading volume of 3641767 shares. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Innoviz Attains IATF 16949:2016 Certification Demonstrating Commitment to the Automotive Industry’s Quality Standards.

The company received certification for its design and assembly of Lidar, Perception SW and Lidar solutions, further solidifying its position as a trusted Tier-1 supplier.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: INVZ) (the “Company” or “Innoviz”), a leading Tier-1 supplier of high-performance, automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software, today announced its successful achievement of the IATF 16949:2016 certification, which includes the ISO 9001:2015 requirements and is a testament to the Company’s dedication to maintaining exceptional quality and standards in the automotive industry.

The daily chart for INVZ points out that the company has recorded -24.89% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.78M shares, INVZ reached to a volume of 3641767 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Innoviz Technologies Ltd [INVZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INVZ shares is $7.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INVZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Innoviz Technologies Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Innoviz Technologies Ltd is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for INVZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 36.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95.

Trading performance analysis for INVZ stock

Innoviz Technologies Ltd [INVZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.06. With this latest performance, INVZ shares dropped by -10.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INVZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.12 for Innoviz Technologies Ltd [INVZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0684, while it was recorded at 1.6580 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3246 for the last 200 days.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd [INVZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Innoviz Technologies Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.35 and a Current Ratio set at 5.51.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd [INVZ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Innoviz Technologies Ltd posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INVZ.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Innoviz Technologies Ltd [INVZ]

