why Healthcare Realty Trust Inc [HR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $18.45

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc [NYSE: HR] slipped around -0.13 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $15.09 at the close of the session, down -0.85%. The company report on February 13, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty’s portfolio includes nearly 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.33M shares, HR reached a trading volume of 3480017 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Healthcare Realty Trust Inc [HR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HR shares is $18.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HR stock is a recommendation set at 2.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for HR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for HR in the course of the last twelve months was 11.08.

How has HR stock performed recently?

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc [HR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.33. With this latest performance, HR shares dropped by -13.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.73 for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc [HR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.55, while it was recorded at 15.43 for the last single week of trading, and 17.09 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc [HR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HR.

Insider trade positions for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc [HR]

The top three institutional holders of HR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.