why Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc [DNB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $14.94

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc [NYSE: DNB] jumped around 0.1 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $10.98 at the close of the session, up 0.92%. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 5:20 PM that Dun & Bradstreet Announces First Quarter Cash Dividend of $0.05.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (“Dun & Bradstreet”) (NYSE:DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share. The dividend will be payable March 21, 2024, to shareholders of record as of March 7, 2024.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.29M shares, DNB reached a trading volume of 3916467 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc [DNB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNB shares is $14.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNB stock is a recommendation set at 1.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for DNB in the course of the last twelve months was 12.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.73.

How has DNB stock performed recently?

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc [DNB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.27. With this latest performance, DNB shares dropped by -5.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.24 for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc [DNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.44, while it was recorded at 11.04 for the last single week of trading, and 10.77 for the last 200 days.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc [DNB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.73 and a Current Ratio set at 0.73.

Earnings analysis for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc [DNB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc posted 0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc go to 0.14%.

Insider trade positions for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc [DNB]

The top three institutional holders of DNB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DNB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DNB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.