why Datasea Inc [DTSS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $22.50

Datasea Inc [NASDAQ: DTSS] closed the trading session at $8.98. The company report on February 13, 2024 at 9:35 AM that Datasea Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results and Operations Update – Second Quarter Revenue is $11.3 Million Versus $0.1 Million in the Year-Ago Period.

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) (“Datasea” or the “Company”), a global technology company that develops and provides products utilizing intelligent acoustics including ultrasound, infrasound and directional sound, and provides 5G multimodal communication, upgraded 5G messaging services, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended December 31, 2023.

“We delivered strong performance in our second quarter of 2024 with revenue of approximately $11.3 million which brought our first half revenue of 2024 to $18.2 million. The increase in revenue during the quarter was mainly due to an increase of our 5G multimodal communication business in China where we signed a number of significant 5G multimodal communication service agreements. Our sales team vigorously and effectively promote our products where we focus on the needs of our customers and constantly optimize and improve our products and services. We believe that our technology has competitive advantages in its accuracy, convenience and technological capabilities,” said Datasea CEO Zhixin Liu.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 155.08 percent and weekly performance of 380.21 percent. The stock has been moved at 8.04 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 262.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 172.49 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 69.65K shares, DTSS reached to a volume of 87906927 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Datasea Inc [DTSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DTSS shares is $22.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DTSS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Datasea Inc is set at 1.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for DTSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 131.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

DTSS stock trade performance evaluation

Datasea Inc [DTSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 380.21. With this latest performance, DTSS shares gained by 262.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DTSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.10 for Datasea Inc [DTSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.6000, while it was recorded at 3.3700 for the last single week of trading, and 7.5500 for the last 200 days.

Datasea Inc [DTSS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Datasea Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.61 and a Current Ratio set at 1.68.

Datasea Inc [DTSS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DTSS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DTSS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DTSS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.