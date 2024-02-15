Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Tapestry Inc [TPR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Tapestry Inc [NYSE: TPR] jumped around 1.56 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $44.25 at the close of the session, up 3.65%. The company report on February 14, 2024 at 11:10 AM that L.O.V.E at Tapestry.

Tapestry, Inc.:

Latinas on the Verge of Excellence joins Tapestry for a conversation on the power of mentorship.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.79M shares, TPR reached a trading volume of 5219484 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tapestry Inc [TPR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPR shares is $48.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPR stock is a recommendation set at 1.76. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Tapestry Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tapestry Inc is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 32.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPR in the course of the last twelve months was 7.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.68.

How has TPR stock performed recently?

Tapestry Inc [TPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.67. With this latest performance, TPR shares gained by 21.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.10 for Tapestry Inc [TPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.56, while it was recorded at 43.07 for the last single week of trading, and 36.23 for the last 200 days.

Tapestry Inc [TPR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Tapestry Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.68 and a Current Ratio set at 6.25.

Earnings analysis for Tapestry Inc [TPR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tapestry Inc posted 0.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.59/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 32.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tapestry Inc go to 11.00%.

Insider trade positions for Tapestry Inc [TPR]

The top three institutional holders of TPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TPR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TPR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.