Volcon Inc [VLCN] is -70.85% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Volcon Inc [NASDAQ: VLCN] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a -22.62 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.30. The company report on February 12, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Volcon Provides Video to Update Stag Launch.

Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) (“Volcon” or the “Company”), the first all-electric, off-road powersports company posted a video to its website providing an update on the Stag launch. A link to the video is posted below:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5293802 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Volcon Inc stands at 47.30% while the volatility over the past one month is 27.41%.

The market cap for VLCN stock reached $0.38 million, with 0.29 million shares outstanding and 0.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 494.38K shares, VLCN reached a trading volume of 5293802 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Volcon Inc [VLCN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLCN shares is $675.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLCN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Volcon Inc is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLCN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13.

How has VLCN stock performed recently?

Volcon Inc [VLCN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -52.90. With this latest performance, VLCN shares dropped by -72.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -98.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLCN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.43 for Volcon Inc [VLCN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.3619, while it was recorded at 1.8400 for the last single week of trading, and 90.6825 for the last 200 days.

Volcon Inc [VLCN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Volcon Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.17 and a Current Ratio set at 0.37.

Earnings analysis for Volcon Inc [VLCN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Volcon Inc posted -72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -74.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VLCN.

Insider trade positions for Volcon Inc [VLCN]

The top three institutional holders of VLCN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in VLCN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in VLCN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.