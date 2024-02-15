Upwork Inc [UPWK] moved up 9.48: Why It’s Important

Upwork Inc [NASDAQ: UPWK] surged by $1.32 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $15.24. The company report on February 14, 2024 at 4:03 PM that Upwork Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results.

Fourth-quarter GAAP Net Income of $17.4 millionFourth-quarter GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.13Fourth-quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $30.5 millionAcquired AI company Headroom and welcomed founder Andrew Rabinovich as Upwork’s head ofAI and machine learning.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Upwork Inc stock has also gained 9.56% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UPWK stock has inclined by 11.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 6.72% and gained 2.49% year-on date.

The market cap for UPWK stock reached $2.07 billion, with 132.37 million shares outstanding and 120.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.85M shares, UPWK reached a trading volume of 6139339 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Upwork Inc [UPWK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPWK shares is $17.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPWK stock is a recommendation set at 1.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Upwork Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upwork Inc is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPWK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for UPWK in the course of the last twelve months was 62.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

UPWK stock trade performance evaluation

Upwork Inc [UPWK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.56. With this latest performance, UPWK shares gained by 3.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPWK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.58 for Upwork Inc [UPWK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.49, while it was recorded at 14.47 for the last single week of trading, and 12.05 for the last 200 days.

Upwork Inc [UPWK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Upwork Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Upwork Inc [UPWK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Upwork Inc posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 233.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPWK.

Upwork Inc [UPWK]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of UPWK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in UPWK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in UPWK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.