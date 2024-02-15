UBS slashes price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc [BXMT] – find out why.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc [NYSE: BXMT] surged by $1.09 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $19.21. The company report on February 14, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) today reported its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results. Net income attributable to Blackstone Mortgage Trust for the full year was $247 million. Full year EPS, Distributable EPS, and dividends paid per basic share were $1.43, $3.05, and $2.48 respectively.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Katie Keenan, Chief Executive Officer, said, “BXMT’s 4Q and full-year results demonstrated the resilience of our business amidst a challenging 2023, with strong earnings, continued repayments and near-record liquidity maintained throughout the year. Entering 2024, we are well-positioned to strategically manage our portfolio while capitalizing on emerging opportunities.”.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc stock has also gained 4.63% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BXMT stock has declined by -9.64% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -8.83% and lost -9.69% year-on date.

The market cap for BXMT stock reached $3.31 billion, with 171.70 million shares outstanding and 162.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.83M shares, BXMT reached a trading volume of 3979240 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc [BXMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BXMT shares is $22.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BXMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for BXMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for BXMT in the course of the last twelve months was 6.91.

BXMT stock trade performance evaluation

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc [BXMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.63. With this latest performance, BXMT shares dropped by -7.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BXMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.88 for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc [BXMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.00, while it was recorded at 18.75 for the last single week of trading, and 20.94 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc [BXMT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc posted 0.87/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.72/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BXMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc go to 2.17%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc [BXMT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BXMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BXMT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BXMT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.