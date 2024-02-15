UBS slashes price target on Angi Inc [ANGI] – find out why.

Angi Inc [NASDAQ: ANGI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 18.93% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 21.43%. The company report on February 13, 2024 at 4:10 PM that IAC Earnings Release and Letter to Shareholders Available on Company’s Website.

IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) posted its fourth quarter financial results and a letter to shareholders on the investor relations section of its website at https://ir.iac.com/quarterly-results. As announced previously, IAC and Angi Inc. will host a conference call to discuss both companies’ respective fourth quarter results and to answer questions. The call will be held on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET. Joey Levin, CEO of IAC and CEO and Chairman of Angi Inc., and Christopher Halpin, Executive Vice President, CFO and COO of IAC, will participate.

The live audiocast and replay will be open to the public through the investor relations section of the IAC site at https://ir.iac.com/quarterly-results.

Over the last 12 months, ANGI stock rose by 8.65%. The one-year Angi Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.35. The average equity rating for ANGI stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.47 billion, with 82.60 million shares outstanding and 77.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 863.72K shares, ANGI stock reached a trading volume of 3371571 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Angi Inc [ANGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANGI shares is $3.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANGI stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Angi Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Angi Inc is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for ANGI in the course of the last twelve months was 18.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

ANGI Stock Performance Analysis:

Angi Inc [ANGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.43. With this latest performance, ANGI shares gained by 25.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.39 for Angi Inc [ANGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.41, while it was recorded at 2.53 for the last single week of trading, and 2.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Angi Inc Fundamentals:

Angi Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.88.

ANGI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Angi Inc posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANGI.

Angi Inc [ANGI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ANGI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ANGI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ANGI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.