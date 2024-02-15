Twilio Inc [TWLO] stock Downgrade by HSBC Securities analyst, price target now $61

Twilio Inc [NYSE: TWLO] gained 4.29% on the last trading session, reaching $72.27 price per share at the time. The company report on February 14, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Twilio Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

Fourth Quarter Revenue of $1.08 billion, up 5% reported and 8% organic year-over-year.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Full Year Revenue of $4.15 billion, up 9% reported and 10% organic year-over-year.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.58M shares, TWLO reached a trading volume of 7844796 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Twilio Inc [TWLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWLO shares is $74.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Twilio Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on Feb-15-24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twilio Inc is set at 2.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for TWLO in the course of the last twelve months was 109.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.24.

Trading performance analysis for TWLO stock

Twilio Inc [TWLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.67. With this latest performance, TWLO shares gained by 0.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.17 for Twilio Inc [TWLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.32, while it was recorded at 70.94 for the last single week of trading, and 63.12 for the last 200 days.

Twilio Inc [TWLO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Twilio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.24 and a Current Ratio set at 6.24.

Twilio Inc [TWLO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Twilio Inc posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 344.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWLO.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Twilio Inc [TWLO]

The top three institutional holders of TWLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TWLO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TWLO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.