Toronto Dominion Bank [TD] fell -9.22% so far this year. What now?

Toronto Dominion Bank [NYSE: TD] closed the trading session at $58.66. The company report on February 14, 2024 at 11:00 AM that MEDIA ADVISORY – TD Bank Group Executive to Present at the RBC Global Financial Institutions Conference.

Kelvin Tran, CFO, TD Bank Group will present at the RBC 2024 Global Financial Institutions Conference on March 6, 2024. His presentation will begin at 9:20 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of TD’s website at www.td.com/investor. A transcript of the event will be available after the call at https://www.td.com/investor/calendar_events.jsp.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -9.22 percent and weekly performance of -1.00 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.04 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.59 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.99 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.95M shares, TD reached to a volume of 3880243 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Toronto Dominion Bank [TD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TD shares is $63.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TD stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Toronto Dominion Bank shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toronto Dominion Bank is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for TD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for TD in the course of the last twelve months was 3.91.

TD stock trade performance evaluation

Toronto Dominion Bank [TD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.00. With this latest performance, TD shares dropped by -1.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.26 for Toronto Dominion Bank [TD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.34, while it was recorded at 58.88 for the last single week of trading, and 60.85 for the last 200 days.

Toronto Dominion Bank [TD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Toronto Dominion Bank’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.53.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Toronto Dominion Bank [TD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Toronto Dominion Bank posted 1.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Toronto Dominion Bank go to 1.80%.

Toronto Dominion Bank [TD]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.