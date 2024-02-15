TD Securities slashes price target on BCE Inc [BCE] – find out why.

BCE Inc [NYSE: BCE] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a -0.22 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $37.01. The company report on February 12, 2024 at 9:53 PM that Bell announces offering of Series US-9 Notes and Series US-10 Notes.

Bell Canada (Bell) today announced the offering in the United States of US $1.45 billion aggregate principal amount of Notes in two series (the US Offering). The US $700 million 5.200% Series US-9 Notes will mature on February 15, 2034 and will be issued at a price of US $99.823 per $100 principal amount for a yield to maturity of 5.223%. The US $750 million 5.550% Series US-10 Notes will mature on February 15, 2054 and will be issued at a price of US $99.869 per $100 principal amount for a yield to maturity of 5.559%. The Notes are being publicly offered in the United States through a syndicate of underwriters. Closing of the offering of the Notes is expected to occur on February 15, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions. The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by BCE Inc.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5279965 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of BCE Inc stands at 2.47% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.78%.

The market cap for BCE stock reached $33.76 billion, with 912.30 million shares outstanding and 911.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, BCE reached a trading volume of 5279965 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCE shares is $40.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCE stock is a recommendation set at 2.53. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for BCE Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BCE Inc is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for BCE in the course of the last twelve months was 13.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.56.

BCE Inc [BCE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.04. With this latest performance, BCE shares dropped by -10.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.83 for BCE Inc [BCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.95, while it was recorded at 37.52 for the last single week of trading, and 41.59 for the last 200 days.

BCE Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.56 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BCE Inc posted 0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCE Inc go to 2.30%.

The top three institutional holders of BCE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BCE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BCE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.