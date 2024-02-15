Sony Group Corporation ADR [SONY] is -3.10% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sony Group Corporation ADR [NYSE: SONY] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a -4.29 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $91.75. The company report on February 2, 2024 at 2:13 PM that AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of PMG Assurance Ltd.

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a+” (Excellent) of PMG Assurance Ltd. (PMG) (Bermuda). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

The ratings reflect PMG’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM). The company also receives rating enhancement provided by its ultimate parent, Sony Group Corporation (Sony) [NYSE: SONY].

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3326487 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sony Group Corporation ADR stands at 2.43% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.39%.

The market cap for SONY stock reached $113.11 billion, with 1.23 billion shares outstanding and 1.23 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 756.83K shares, SONY reached a trading volume of 3326487 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sony Group Corporation ADR [SONY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SONY shares is $109.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SONY stock is a recommendation set at 1.54. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Sony Group Corporation ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sony Group Corporation ADR is set at 1.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for SONY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.97.

How has SONY stock performed recently?

Sony Group Corporation ADR [SONY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.67. With this latest performance, SONY shares dropped by -6.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SONY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.46 for Sony Group Corporation ADR [SONY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.30, while it was recorded at 95.23 for the last single week of trading, and 90.17 for the last 200 days.

Sony Group Corporation ADR [SONY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Sony Group Corporation ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.47 and a Current Ratio set at 0.66.

Earnings analysis for Sony Group Corporation ADR [SONY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sony Group Corporation ADR posted 1.87/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SONY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sony Group Corporation ADR go to 5.90%.

Insider trade positions for Sony Group Corporation ADR [SONY]

The top three institutional holders of SONY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SONY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SONY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.