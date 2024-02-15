Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [PBLA] moved up 20.35: Why It’s Important

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: PBLA] closed the trading session at $1.36. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Panbela Announces Closing of Approximately $9.0 Million Public Offering.

Roth Capital Partners acted as sole placement agent of the offering.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -92.57 percent and weekly performance of 17.24 percent. The stock has been moved at -95.47 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -85.63 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -88.94 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 715.26K shares, PBLA reached to a volume of 3954152 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [PBLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBLA shares is $410.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBLA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

PBLA stock trade performance evaluation

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [PBLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.24. With this latest performance, PBLA shares dropped by -85.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -95.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.91 for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [PBLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.6314, while it was recorded at 1.2080 for the last single week of trading, and 51.8408 for the last 200 days.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [PBLA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.21 and a Current Ratio set at 0.21.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [PBLA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. posted -3408/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2223/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -53.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBLA.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [PBLA]: Institutional Ownership

