Northland Capital slashes price target on Geo Group, Inc. [GEO] – find out why.

Geo Group, Inc. [NYSE: GEO] loss -1.51% or -0.17 points to close at $11.11 with a heavy trading volume of 4530927 shares. The company report on February 12, 2024 at 6:00 AM that The GEO Group Delivers Notice of Redemption for Remaining Senior Notes Due 2024.

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) (“GEO” or the “Company”) has delivered a notice of redemption for all of the remaining $23,253,000 in outstanding aggregate principal amount of its 5.875% Senior Notes due October 15, 2024 (CUSIP No. 36162JAA4) (the “2024 Senior Notes”). The redemption of the 2024 Senior Notes will occur on March 11, 2024 (the “Redemption Date”).

The redemption price for the 2024 Senior Notes will be equal to $1,000 per $1,000 original principal amount, plus any accrued and unpaid interest up to, but excluding, the Redemption Date. GEO has deposited with the trustee for the 2024 Senior Notes the redemption price for the 2024 Senior Notes, using available cash on hand, and the Indenture governing the 2024 Senior Notes has been satisfied and discharged as to the 2024 Senior Notes. Payment of the redemption price for the 2024 Senior Notes will be made through the Depository Trust Company.

The daily chart for GEO points out that the company has recorded 52.61% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.53M shares, GEO reached to a volume of 4530927 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Geo Group, Inc. [GEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEO shares is $14.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Geo Group, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Geo Group, Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for GEO in the course of the last twelve months was 11.98.

Trading performance analysis for GEO stock

Geo Group, Inc. [GEO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.97. With this latest performance, GEO shares gained by 3.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.56 for Geo Group, Inc. [GEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.95, while it was recorded at 11.52 for the last single week of trading, and 8.70 for the last 200 days.

Geo Group, Inc. [GEO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Geo Group, Inc. posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Geo Group, Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Geo Group, Inc. [GEO]

The top three institutional holders of GEO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GEO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GEO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.