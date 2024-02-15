Maxim Group lifts Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc [ADIL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: ADIL] closed the trading session at $1.14. The company report on February 13, 2024 at 9:15 AM that Adial Pharmaceuticals Awarded New Patent Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Expands patent estate covering Adial’s unique molecular genetic approach to diagnosing and potentially treating alcohol and drug dependence.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -38.71 percent and weekly performance of -6.55 percent. The stock has been moved at -70.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -23.49 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -43.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 136.99K shares, ADIL reached to a volume of 7482761 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc [ADIL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADIL shares is $26.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADIL stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.23 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

ADIL stock trade performance evaluation

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc [ADIL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.55. With this latest performance, ADIL shares dropped by -23.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADIL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.12 for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc [ADIL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5446, while it was recorded at 1.1678 for the last single week of trading, and 3.8827 for the last 200 days.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc [ADIL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.15 and a Current Ratio set at 2.15.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc [ADIL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc posted -2.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -3.75/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 26.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADIL.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc [ADIL]: Institutional Ownership

