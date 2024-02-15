Market cap of United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS] reaches 122.87B – now what?

United Parcel Service, Inc. [NYSE: UPS] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a -0.47 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $144.22. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 10:30 AM that UPS New Canada Weekend Service.

UPS is the first integrated carrier to offer Saturday residential delivery in Canada as a general service offering for all customers.

New service is currently available in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and will be available by March in Montreal, Laval, Calgary, and Greater Vancouver.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3819286 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of United Parcel Service, Inc. stands at 1.60% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.95%.

The market cap for UPS stock reached $122.87 billion, with 724.80 million shares outstanding and 723.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.01M shares, UPS reached a trading volume of 3819286 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPS shares is $161.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.41. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for United Parcel Service, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Parcel Service, Inc. is set at 3.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for UPS in the course of the last twelve months was 24.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.22.

How has UPS stock performed recently?

United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.05. With this latest performance, UPS shares dropped by -7.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.64 for United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 154.74, while it was recorded at 146.15 for the last single week of trading, and 162.77 for the last 200 days.

United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

United Parcel Service, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.22 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, United Parcel Service, Inc. posted 2.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Parcel Service, Inc. go to -6.35%.

Insider trade positions for United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS]

The top three institutional holders of UPS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in UPS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in UPS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.