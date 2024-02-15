Market cap of Generac Holdings Inc [GNRC] reaches 7.58B – now what?

Generac Holdings Inc [NYSE: GNRC] loss -0.28% on the last trading session, reaching $123.44 price per share at the time. The company report on February 14, 2024 at 6:00 AM that Generac Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Results.

Continued strong margin expansion and all-time record free cash flow generation in the fourth quarter; 2024 outlook anticipates a return to net sales growth led by Residential products.

If compared to the average trading volume of 986.46K shares, GNRC reached a trading volume of 5050894 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Generac Holdings Inc [GNRC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNRC shares is $140.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNRC stock is a recommendation set at 1.85. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Generac Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Generac Holdings Inc is set at 5.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for GNRC in the course of the last twelve months was 21.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.94.

Trading performance analysis for GNRC stock

Generac Holdings Inc [GNRC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.88. With this latest performance, GNRC shares gained by 6.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.99 for Generac Holdings Inc [GNRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 122.11, while it was recorded at 126.35 for the last single week of trading, and 117.68 for the last 200 days.

Generac Holdings Inc [GNRC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Generac Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.94 and a Current Ratio set at 2.27.

Generac Holdings Inc [GNRC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Generac Holdings Inc posted 1.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.76/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Generac Holdings Inc go to -1.44%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Generac Holdings Inc [GNRC]

The top three institutional holders of GNRC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,669,699 shares, which is approximately 8.28% of the company's stock. BLACKROCK INC., and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC are also among the top institutional holders.