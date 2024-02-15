Market Analysts see Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] gaining to $3. Time to buy?

Ur-Energy Inc. [AMEX: URG] plunged by -$0.05 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $1.74. The company report on January 29, 2024 at 5:05 PM that Ur-Energy Provides 2023 Q4/YE Operations Update.

Ur-Energy Inc. stock has also loss -8.42% of its value over the past 7 days. However, URG stock has inclined by 8.75% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 56.76% and gained 12.99% year-on date.

The market cap for URG stock reached $462.82 million, with 265.99 million shares outstanding and 252.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, URG reached a trading volume of 3636079 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for URG shares is $2.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on URG stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Ur-Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ur-Energy Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for URG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.42. With this latest performance, URG shares dropped by -0.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for URG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.94 for Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6648, while it was recorded at 1.8080 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3548 for the last 200 days.

Ur-Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.31 and a Current Ratio set at 5.71.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ur-Energy Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for URG.

The top three institutional holders of URG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in URG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in URG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.