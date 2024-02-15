Market Analysts see Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc [WOOF] gaining to $3.11. Time to buy?

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc [NASDAQ: WOOF] price surged by 4.30 percent to reach at $0.11. The company report on February 13, 2024 at 8:02 AM that Petco Names Holly May as Chief Human Resources Officer.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: WOOF) today announced it has appointed Holly May as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective February 4. In this role, May is responsible for driving an HR strategy that delivers profitable growth and outstanding performance, and is grounded in Petco’s mission to improve lives for pets, pet parents and Petco partners.

“Our knowledgeable and passionate partners (employees) are Petco’s most valuable asset and differentiator — everything we do begins with their expertise and ability to deliver hands-on pet care,” said Petco CEO Ron Coughlin. “Holly brings an impressive track record of driving comprehensive HR strategies that align with business objectives and deliver transformational growth. On behalf of the entire Petco leadership team, we look forward to working alongside her to continue supporting our 29,000 purpose-driven partners.”.

The one-year WOOF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.25. The average equity rating for WOOF stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc [WOOF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WOOF shares is $3.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WOOF stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for WOOF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for WOOF in the course of the last twelve months was 11.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.25.

WOOF Stock Performance Analysis:

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc [WOOF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.95. With this latest performance, WOOF shares dropped by -3.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WOOF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.87 for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc [WOOF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.88, while it was recorded at 2.62 for the last single week of trading, and 5.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc Fundamentals:

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.25 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

WOOF Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WOOF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc go to 48.80%.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc [WOOF] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of WOOF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in WOOF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in WOOF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.