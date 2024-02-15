Market Analysts see Mobileye Global Inc [MBLY] falling to $35. Time to buy?

Mobileye Global Inc [NASDAQ: MBLY] price surged by 0.38 percent to reach at $0.1. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 6:30 AM that Mobileye Releases Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Results and Provides Business Overview.

Revenue increased 13% year over year to $637 million in the fourth quarter, consistent with the preliminary results provided on January 4th, 2024.

Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Income improved significantly versus the fourth quarter of 2022. Actual results were consistent with the preliminary results provided on January 4th, 2024.

The one-year MBLY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.93. The average equity rating for MBLY stock is currently 1.54, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Mobileye Global Inc [MBLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MBLY shares is $38.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MBLY stock is a recommendation set at 1.54. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Mobileye Global Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mobileye Global Inc is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for MBLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for MBLY in the course of the last twelve months was 74.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.16.

MBLY Stock Performance Analysis:

Mobileye Global Inc [MBLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.13. With this latest performance, MBLY shares dropped by -11.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MBLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.37 for Mobileye Global Inc [MBLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.86, while it was recorded at 26.90 for the last single week of trading, and 37.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mobileye Global Inc Fundamentals:

Mobileye Global Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.16 and a Current Ratio set at 5.13.

MBLY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mobileye Global Inc posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MBLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mobileye Global Inc go to 18.14%.

Mobileye Global Inc [MBLY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MBLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MBLY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MBLY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.