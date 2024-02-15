Market Analysts see Immunome Inc [IMNM] gaining to $30. Time to buy?

Immunome Inc [NASDAQ: IMNM] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a -2.90 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $21.74. The company report on February 13, 2024 at 10:38 PM that Immunome Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock.

Immunome, Inc. (“Immunome”) (Nasdaq: IMNM), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing first-in-class and best-in-class targeted cancer therapies, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 10,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $20.00 per share. All of the shares are to be sold by Immunome.

The gross proceeds to Immunome from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be $200.0 million. In addition, Immunome has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on February 16, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3888859 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Immunome Inc stands at 12.15% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.02%.

The market cap for IMNM stock reached $928.95 million, with 42.73 million shares outstanding and 32.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 407.69K shares, IMNM reached a trading volume of 3888859 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Immunome Inc [IMNM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMNM shares is $33.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMNM stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Leerink Partners have made an estimate for Immunome Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Immunome Inc is set at 2.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMNM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 91.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 43.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for IMNM in the course of the last twelve months was 350.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.96.

How has IMNM stock performed recently?

Immunome Inc [IMNM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.76. With this latest performance, IMNM shares gained by 56.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 191.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 301.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMNM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.71 for Immunome Inc [IMNM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.35, while it was recorded at 22.84 for the last single week of trading, and 8.67 for the last 200 days.

Immunome Inc [IMNM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Immunome Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.96 and a Current Ratio set at 3.96.

Earnings analysis for Immunome Inc [IMNM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Immunome Inc posted -0.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.76/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IMNM.

Insider trade positions for Immunome Inc [IMNM]

