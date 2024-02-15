Market Analysts see Catalent Inc. [CTLT] gaining to $53. Time to buy?

Catalent Inc. [NYSE: CTLT] jumped around 0.7 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $56.94 at the close of the session, up 1.24%. The company report on February 9, 2024 at 7:59 AM that Catalent, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results.

Q2’24 net revenue of $1.03 billion decreased 10% as reported, or 11% in constant currency(1), compared to Q2’23.

Q2’24 net revenue, excluding COVID-related revenue of ~$260 million in Q2’23 and ~$75 million in Q2’24, increased 8% compared to Q2’23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.63M shares, CTLT reached a trading volume of 4170330 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Catalent Inc. [CTLT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTLT shares is $60.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.85. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Catalent Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Catalent Inc. is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27.

How has CTLT stock performed recently?

Catalent Inc. [CTLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.78. With this latest performance, CTLT shares gained by 15.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.51 for Catalent Inc. [CTLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.64, while it was recorded at 56.69 for the last single week of trading, and 44.02 for the last 200 days.

Catalent Inc. [CTLT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Catalent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.73 and a Current Ratio set at 2.47.

Earnings analysis for Catalent Inc. [CTLT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Catalent Inc. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Catalent Inc. go to 32.83%.

Insider trade positions for Catalent Inc. [CTLT]

The top three institutional holders of CTLT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CTLT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CTLT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.