Las Vegas Sands Corp [LVS] stock Initiated by Susquehanna analyst, price target now $59

Las Vegas Sands Corp [NYSE: LVS] price surged by 1.15 percent to reach at $0.62. The company report on January 31, 2024 at 6:34 PM that Las Vegas Sands Named to Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies List for its 10th Appearance.

One of only two hotel and gaming companies included, Sands’ 2024 recognition demonstrates the value it delivers to host regions and the hospitality industry.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) has again been named one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies in the news outlet’s 2024 list of the most respected and reputable global businesses, marking the company’s 10th appearance on the list.

The one-year LVS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.81. The average equity rating for LVS stock is currently 1.44, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Las Vegas Sands Corp [LVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LVS shares is $63.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LVS stock is a recommendation set at 1.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Las Vegas Sands Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Las Vegas Sands Corp is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for LVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for LVS in the course of the last twelve months was 18.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

LVS Stock Performance Analysis:

Las Vegas Sands Corp [LVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.28. With this latest performance, LVS shares gained by 11.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.40 for Las Vegas Sands Corp [LVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.55, while it was recorded at 54.01 for the last single week of trading, and 52.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Las Vegas Sands Corp Fundamentals:

Las Vegas Sands Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.31.

LVS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Las Vegas Sands Corp posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Las Vegas Sands Corp go to -1.75%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp [LVS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LVS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LVS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.