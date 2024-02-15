Larimar Therapeutics Inc [LRMR] gain 162.86% so far this year. What now?

Larimar Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: LRMR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 36.84% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 101.01%. The company report on February 14, 2024 at 6:15 AM that Larimar Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock.

Leerink Partners, Citigroup and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering. LifeSci Capital is acting as lead manager for the proposed offering.

Over the last 12 months, LRMR stock rose by 89.54%. The one-year Larimar Therapeutics Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.0. The average equity rating for LRMR stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $525.16 million, with 43.27 million shares outstanding and 25.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 221.08K shares, LRMR stock reached a trading volume of 6079904 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Larimar Therapeutics Inc [LRMR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LRMR shares is $16.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LRMR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Larimar Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Larimar Therapeutics Inc is set at 1.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.18.

LRMR Stock Performance Analysis:

Larimar Therapeutics Inc [LRMR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 101.01. With this latest performance, LRMR shares gained by 184.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 186.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 89.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LRMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 91.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 94.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 88.45 for Larimar Therapeutics Inc [LRMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.97, while it was recorded at 8.51 for the last single week of trading, and 3.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Larimar Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Larimar Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.02 and a Current Ratio set at 15.02.

LRMR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Larimar Therapeutics Inc posted -0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 22.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LRMR.

Larimar Therapeutics Inc [LRMR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LRMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LRMR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LRMR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.