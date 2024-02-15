Invitation Homes Inc [INVH] Revenue clocked in at $2.49 billion, down -5.22% YTD: What’s Next?

Invitation Homes Inc [NYSE: INVH] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 0.22 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $32.33. The company report on February 13, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Invitation Homes Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 and Full Year 2023 Results.

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”), the nation’s premier single-family home leasing and management company, today announced its Fourth Quarter 2023 and Full Year (“FY”) 2023 financial and operating results.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5885213 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Invitation Homes Inc stands at 1.59% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.89%.

The market cap for INVH stock reached $19.78 billion, with 611.96 million shares outstanding and 609.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.13M shares, INVH reached a trading volume of 5885213 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Invitation Homes Inc [INVH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INVH shares is $37.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INVH stock is a recommendation set at 1.76. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Invitation Homes Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invitation Homes Inc is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for INVH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for INVH in the course of the last twelve months was 22.05.

How has INVH stock performed recently?

Invitation Homes Inc [INVH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.71. With this latest performance, INVH shares dropped by -3.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INVH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.16 for Invitation Homes Inc [INVH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.60, while it was recorded at 32.65 for the last single week of trading, and 33.53 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Invitation Homes Inc [INVH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Invitation Homes Inc posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INVH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invitation Homes Inc go to 12.09%.

Insider trade positions for Invitation Homes Inc [INVH]

The top three institutional holders of INVH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in INVH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in INVH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.