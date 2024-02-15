Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd [IINN] Revenue clocked in at $0.00 million, up 22.64% YTD: What’s Next?

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd [NASDAQ: IINN] price surged by 35.42 percent to reach at $0.34. The company report on February 14, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Inspira™ Receives First Ever U.S. Patent Approval for an Orbiting Blood Oxygenation Delivery System.

94% of the Claims Were Found to be Novel.

Inspira™ Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. (Nasdaq: IINN) (Nasdaq: IINNW) (the “Company” or “Inspira Technologies”), is a breakthrough medical technology company targeting to supersede mechanical ventilators, has received the first ever U.S. Patent approval for an orbiting blood oxygenation delivery system, a core technology of the revolutionary INSPIRA™ ART500 device. This innovation has 16 claims found to be novel.

The one-year IINN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 90.0. The average equity rating for IINN stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd [IINN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IINN shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IINN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd is set at 0.16 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

IINN Stock Performance Analysis:

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd [IINN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 46.07. With this latest performance, IINN shares gained by 43.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IINN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.30 for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd [IINN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9779, while it was recorded at 0.9778 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2698 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd Fundamentals:

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.34 and a Current Ratio set at 3.34.

IINN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 91.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IINN.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd [IINN] Institutonal Ownership Details

