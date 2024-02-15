Hyliion Holdings Corporation [HYLN] is 73.28% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Hyliion Holdings Corporation [NYSE: HYLN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 27.03% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 30.56%. The company report on February 13, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Hyliion Holdings Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) (“Hyliion”), a developer of sustainable electricity-producing technology, today reported its fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 financial results.

Over the last 12 months, HYLN stock dropped by -56.48%. The one-year Hyliion Holdings Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -12.8. The average equity rating for HYLN stock is currently 4.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $257.73 million, with 179.83 million shares outstanding and 125.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.41M shares, HYLN stock reached a trading volume of 3808135 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hyliion Holdings Corporation [HYLN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HYLN shares is $1.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HYLN stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Hyliion Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hyliion Holdings Corporation is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for HYLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 145.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00.

HYLN Stock Performance Analysis:

Hyliion Holdings Corporation [HYLN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.56. With this latest performance, HYLN shares gained by 41.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.07 for Hyliion Holdings Corporation [HYLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9132, while it was recorded at 1.1800 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2244 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hyliion Holdings Corporation Fundamentals:

Hyliion Holdings Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.71 and a Current Ratio set at 14.72.

HYLN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hyliion Holdings Corporation posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HYLN.

Hyliion Holdings Corporation [HYLN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HYLN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HYLN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HYLN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.