Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd [GDHG] Revenue clocked in at $41.09 million, down -28.03% YTD: What’s Next?

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ: GDHG] loss -1.52% or -0.01 points to close at $0.52 with a heavy trading volume of 4416348 shares. The company report on February 14, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. Receives Nasdaq Notification Letter Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency.

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (the “Company” or “Golden Heaven”) (Nasdaq: GDHG), an amusement park operator in China, today announced that the Company received a written notification letter (the “Notification Letter”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on February 8, 2024, notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in the Nasdaq Listing Rules for continued listing on the Nasdaq.

Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) requires listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of US$1.00 per share, and Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) provides that a failure to meet the minimum bid price requirement exists if the deficiency continues for a period of 30 consecutive business days. Based on the closing bid price of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares for the 30 consecutive business days from December 26, 2023 to February 7, 2024, the Company no longer meets the minimum bid price requirement.

The daily chart for GDHG points out that the company has recorded -83.34% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, GDHG reached to a volume of 4416348 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd [GDHG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for GDHG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for GDHG in the course of the last twelve months was 1.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.07.

Trading performance analysis for GDHG stock

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd [GDHG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.57. With this latest performance, GDHG shares dropped by -1.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.34% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GDHG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.19 for Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd [GDHG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9789, while it was recorded at 0.5593 for the last single week of trading, and 6.1509 for the last 200 days.

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd [GDHG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.07 and a Current Ratio set at 2.07.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd [GDHG]

The top three institutional holders of GDHG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GDHG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GDHG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.